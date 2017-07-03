Year-Round Adventure With Cableway’s Cable Card

Calling all outdoor-loving mountain enthusiasts and the adventurous at heart: purchasing a Table Mountain Cableway Cable Card for R590 entitles you to one return trip in the cable car per day, weather permitting, for a year.

So if you’ve found your happy place on the mountain or just love savouring the 360° views above the Mother City, there’s a Cable Card with your name on it. Some things to consider:

With your R590 year-round access card you can make Cableway’s Wi-Fi Lounge your very own sky-high office. With a free internet connection, delicious coffee and a range of seating – it’s one of the hottest desks in town.

Cable Cards for children under 17 years of age cost R300.

You can purchase an “Adult and Child Combo Cable Card” for just R690. A normal return trip up the mountain costs R255 for adults, and R125 for children under 17 years of age. So if you’re planning to summit the mountain as a family more than twice in a year, it’s a no brainer.

Cable Card holders skip the Ticket Office queue. SANParks Wild Card and Adult My Green Card holders enjoy a 20% discount on Cable Cards. A Cable Card qualifies for discounts on selected items at the Shop at the Top and Table Mountain Café.

Purchase your Cable Card online or from the Lower Cable Station Visitor Centre and give yourself more access to South Africa’s New 7 Wonder of Nature than ever before.

You will need a valid form of South African ID, or a valid passport if you are not South African.

For more information visit www.tablemoutain.net