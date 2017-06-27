World Confederation for Physical Therapy 2017

Every WCPT Congress is special, but the 2017 congress, to be held on 2nd – 4th July 2017 in Cape Town, will be unlike any other. It will be the first time a WCPT Congress has ever been held in the Africa Region. It will also be the first WCPT Congress to be held in the new two-yearly congress cycle.

But it is the people who attend a WCPT Congress from all around the world who give the event its unique sense of global professional unity. At no other event are there such opportunities for the physical therapy community to network with colleagues from around the world and interact with international leaders in their field. It is where the world of physical therapy meets.

The South African Society of Physiotherapy is getting ready to welcome the world to Cape Town and all it has to offer. The Rainbow Nation is where you can experience the ultimate combination of nature, wildlife, culture, adventure and heritage.

Already, members of the International Scientific Committee are putting together the congress programme under the guidance of Professor Dina Brooks. They have been selected for the breadth of their experience to ensure that the congress is relevant to all physical therapists, whatever their professional interest and whether they work as a clinician, manager, researcher, student or educator.

“We hope that you will embrace this opportunity to attend the largest international physical therapy gathering. It is through extending our knowledge and connecting with colleagues from different cultures and backgrounds that we strengthen our profession advancing practice for the benefit of populations and the individual patients we serve.”

Over 2,000 physical therapists from around the world are expected to attend this event. The WCPT Congress 2017 is WCPT’s 18th international congress, and it is the first time the event has ever been held in Africa. This spectacular 3-day event will showcase the profession’s latest research through its innovative scientific programme. With ten concurrent sessions the programme will include: 17 focused symposia, 32 networking sessions, 13 discussion sessions,10 seminars, the presentation of more than 1,300 abstracts and a large trade exhibition alongside the scientific programme brings the latest innovations and services.

For more information visit: www.wcpt.org