Winelands Bridal Fair, the Cape’s most renowned, exclusive and upmarket bridal show is happening for the seventh year at the beautiful new venue Nooitgedacht Estate in Stellenbosch set to take place on 15-16 July 2017. The event will once again offer those who are planning their wedding (or even a special event or birthday party) access to everything they need for their special day, all under one roof.

The Winelands Bridal Fair, can only be described as an “experience”, whilst enjoying the tranquillity of the estate, visit the expo at leisure and have a glass of wine afterwards. Winelands Bridal Fair brings together service providers and products from across the Cape and puts visitors in touch with the various experts they need in order to plan their wedding or host a successful event, and will thus be saving you time, money and frustration, as the organizing side of a big event can become quite time consuming.

Tickets available at webtickets