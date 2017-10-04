Watch your drawings come to life at Future Park!

Interactive digital technology will breathe life into children’s drawings at team Lab’s Future Park exhibition at the V&A Waterfront’s Watershed until 31 January 2018.

This perfect family exhibition will come to South Africa for the first time this year. The exhibition has seen more than four million children across the world play in an ever-changing digital environment, while they develop their fine motor skills.

The exhibition’s fun, interactive activities will captivate the imagination and introduce young ones to the wonders of technology by using scanners and sensors to make each child’s colourful drawings come to life in a digital universe.

At the sketch aquarium, children can colour in fish and other water creatures, scan them and watch as they swim about with other children’s creations across a floor-to-ceiling digital screen.

Children will also encounter a sketch town where they can draw a car and see it drive around in a town, a light-ball orchestra filled with large balls that change colour and music as they touch it, a colourful game of hopscotch, a town they build and digitally connect, as well as a table where little people come alive.

For more information visit www.futureparksa.co.za

