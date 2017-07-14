USING SPORT TO SAVE THE PLANET

The annual Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which takes place 14 -17 September is more than just a race. As Africa’s must-run iconic city marathon and a certified carbon-neutral event, it encourages all participants to get involved in its Run4Change legacy programme by taking the pledge to ‘RunGreen’.

By taking up the RunGreen pledge, participants have the opportunity to play an active role in environmental initiatives. The RunGreen campaign encourages runners not to litter, to respect the environment by running for nature, to measure and offset their carbon footprint, and to support broader carbon-neutral projects.

RunGreen is part of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon’s Run4Change legacy programme, which aims to make a significant and positive impact on society through a dedicated focus on five key pillars: health and wellness; fundraising and charities; peace and sport; sustainable events; and the development and empowerment of South African athletes.

With assistance from the Climate Neutral Group, a recognised provider of carbon management and offsetting services, the marathon strives to facilitate a positive environmental impact in South Africa. To this end, it supports the Greenpop Urban Greening and Reforestation programme, the Wonderbag Project, the Joburg Waste to Energy programme, and the Basa Magogo Project. Participants can support this cause via the recognised charities, at all activations or at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Expo at the charity and partner stands.

With participants from over 60 countries winging their way to South Africa for the event, supporting GreenPop, which plants trees across South Africa, Zambia and Tanzania, is the perfect way to offset their carbon footprint. Since its establishment in 2010, GreenPop has planted over 79 000 indigenous and fruit trees, providing daily benefits to 350 000 people.

This marathon has also established ‘chuck zones’ along the route for the disposal of litter and to prevent runners from throwing empty water sachets on the street. Runners are encouraged to carry their own water where possible, in a hydration pack or water-bottle belt.

The races on the cards for this year’s action-packed road running spectacle include the 12km and 22km Sanlam Cape Town Peace Trail Runs, the Sanlam Cape Town 10km Peace Run, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon 42.2km race, and the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Peace Fun Run.