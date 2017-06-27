Unwind with Benguela Cove at Taste of Tygervalley 2017

Benguela Cove Lagoon and Wine Estate invites all Capetonians to delve into the chilling winter season with the most sizzling event this year. From the 30th of June to 1st July at the Tygervalley centre, you’ll be able to taste our exquisite array of wines in an all exclusive exhibitors space.

Join us and be transcended into the luxurious world of Benguela Cove. Learn about our craft, the estate and get the opportunity to add our exquisite products to your collection, all while swaying with the music and indulging in the delicious varieties of bites available at the event.

You can visit us at these times: Friday, 17:00 – 21:00 Saturday, 14:00 – 19:00 Date: 30th June – 1st July Venue: Food Court, Arena, Tygervalley Centre, Entrance 3. Get your ticket for: R100 per person (includes a branded wine glass).

For more information visit www.benguelacove.co.za