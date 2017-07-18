Underwater Photographer exhibition

The UPYLondon Underwater Photographer of the Year 2017 exhibition is on at the Chavonnes Battery Museum, Clock Tower, V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, from 1st May 2017 to 30th September 2017 sponsored by ORMS.

The exhibition includes 50 intriguing images in 10 categories, 3 exclusively British Waters, with underwater behaviour and two new categories for Portrait and Compact,100 finalists were selected from 20 countries including South Africa, Mexico, Finland, Indonesia, Egypt, Sudan, Norway, Canada, France, Italy and the UK.

Immerse yourself for an hour or two this winter in the colourful images underwater then step below sea-level, meander over and between the ribs of the 18th Century Archaeology ruins, discover the story of the “Cape of Storms”.

The Underwater Photographer of the Year is a London based annual competition that seeks to celebrate photography beneath the surface of the sea, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools.

This year the competition saw 4500 entries taken in 67 countries.

Tickets are available at www.webtickets.co.za