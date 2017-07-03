The Cape Town Flower Show Delayed Due To Drought

In respect of the Western Cape’s worst drought for over 100 years, Growth Events, owners of the Cape Town Flower Show, announces that the 2017 show will be deferred until October 2018.

Show Director, Karey Evett explains: “We believe we should bow to the industry’s challenges in these difficult times. The Cape Town Flower Show celebrates the Cape’s floral kingdom and supports the landscaping, horticultural and green industries and it is imperative that we demonstrate due responsibility.”

“We think it’s critical that the landscaping industry has time to adapt to the crisis and to use their creativity in garden design that would not put any strain on our water reserves.”

Also, we want to match our 2016 inaugural show with a similarly successful and abundant show, because it’s important not to dilute the show’s appeal to participants and visitors.”The four-day show will take place at GrandWest in October 2018. Group Technical Events and Entertainment Manager at GrandWest, Gavin Taylor says: “We echo and support the message given by the Cape Town Flower Show.”

“Our pride in hosting this show is matched by our commitment to being water-wise and sustainable in all our operations and we salute the show for its decision to defer the event until 2018.”