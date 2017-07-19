Table Mountain Cableway Closes For Annual Maintenance & Upgrades

Table Mountain Cableway will be closed from Monday, 24 July to Sunday, 6 August 2017 for scheduled annual maintenance.

The maintenance period ensures that the Cableway meets the highest global cableway standards set by the Swiss Governing Body for Cableways (BAV). This year the annual shutdown will also see the following work being done:

Replacement of the lifts at the Lower Station

The Top Station entrance and exit platforms will be switched around, to ensure a better flow of foot traffic

Top Station pathways will be resurfaced

The seating area in the Table Mountain Café will be re-configured, allowing for more patrons to take advantage of the delicious menu offerings

The Visitor Centre at the Lower Station will be revamped

The cable cars will be rebranded

From 24 August until 23 October we will only have one lift operational at the Lower Station, resulting in some delays for visitors says Cableways Managing Director Wahida Parker. The first lift will be upgraded between 24 July and 27 August, and the second between 31 August and 22 October.

We will also be carrying out our usual maintenance such as cleaning of the ropes and slack rope tests, servicing of the main gearbox, generators and backup generators, as well as general electronic component changes and control checks, adds Parker.

Some things to keep in mind ahead of annual maintenance:

Should your birthday fall within the closure period, you are entitled to redeem your complimentary ticket one week before (17 - 23 July) or one week after (7 - 13 August)

The Kidz Season special, which sees two kids under 18 years of age ride for free when an adult return ticket is bought, will be availble before and after the maintenance period valid on weekends, public holidays and during school holidays until 30 September 2017.

Sala kakuhle, goodbye, totsiens, and auf wiedersehen, for now.

For information call (021) 424 8181 or visit www.tablemountain.net

