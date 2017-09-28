In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 28 September, the new Table Bay Mall, the latest regional shopping centre development of the property investment and development company, Zenprop Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd, will commence trading.

This flagship development aims to be a significant contributor to the economic development of both the West Coast region and the Western Cape province. With an investment of over R1-billion by Zenprop, Table Bay Mall has already created 5,000 jobs during construction and an estimated 8,000 additional jobs are to be created (including tenants and service providers).

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille said: “The Western Cape Government welcomes the significant investment by Zenprop. Table Bay Mall will contribute to job creation and driving economic growth in the West Coast and surrounding regions. The West Coast is fast becoming an important economic hub. Our government continues to work to create a conducive environment which enables businesses to operate freely, with as little red tape as possible. We encourage everyone to access goods and services from the Table Bay Mall. By working together we can continue to drive much needed economic growth.”

Covering 65 000m2 and located on the corner of Berkshire Boulevard and the R27 (West Coast Road), Table Bay Mall also extends Zenprop’s existing track record of energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable buildings.

The important natural resource preservation measures include water-saving devices, which are essential for sustainable development in the Western Cape. These include two rainwater harvesting attenuation ponds where rainwater from the specially designed roof will be harvested and used for ablutions and irrigation. Any overflow from the ponds will be directed into the municipality’s storm water channels.

Two boreholes were also installed to minimize municipal water usage. Other measures include metered usage, indigenous plants and rock gardens in non-public areas for current drought conditions and water-saving taps in restrooms.

“I would like to commend the owners and management of the Table Bay Mall for putting various technologies in place from the outset to lighten its impact on the environment,” says Alan Winde, MEC of Economic Opportunities (responsible for agriculture, economic development and tourism). “These technologies, some of which are aimed at saving water, showcase their commitment to operating in a sustainable manner. Water conservation is all of our business, and private sector establishments like the Table Bay Mall are embracing innovation to drive us toward a new, more responsible, normal.”

Other sustainability measures include:

power-saving mechanisms that range from LED lighting and daylight harvesting through to skylights, which are also glazed to ensure a comfortable internal ambience; and

recycling initiatives that see wet waste sent to a bio plant instead of overloaded landfills, wet and dry compactors on site, onsite sorting of refuse from tenants and sorters for plastic, paper, cans and glass.

With 95% of the mall let, anchor tenants such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, H&M, Woolworths, Clicks and Dis-Chem will be showcasing their very latest store designs.

Adam Blow, Executive Director of Zenprop says: “The Table Bay Mall development meets international excellence standards and caters for a wide variety of shoppers and income brackets. We have considered both the current and projected residential growth in the area to offer the customers of the West Coast the very best and latest South African retailers have to offer in a leading edge design.”

Says Tim Harris, CEO of Wesgro: “Ventures like these are a critical catalyst for regional development and investment attraction. The Table Bay Mall is situated at the heart of a fast-growing economic hub, and we are confident will serve this community and visitors well for years to come.”

Some of the technological innovations for shoppers include:

tap-to-pay parking at exit booms meaning no queueing at pay stations;

at exit booms meaning no queueing at pay stations; digital wallpaper – video walls surrounding lifts that showcase thematic and seasonal displays – a first in SA on this scale;

surrounding lifts that showcase thematic and seasonal displays – a first in SA on this scale; directional touch screens to help shoppers find their desired store; and

to help shoppers find their desired store; and fibre optics for speedy wi-fi that is also free to all in the Mall.

Concludes Blow: “We intend to continue providing benchmark setting and award-winning developments to the Western Cape in an environmentally and economically sustainable way that contributes positively towards the economy.”

