Swellendam Community Upskilled through Corobrik Bricklaying Programme

Corobrik’s dedication to improve the lives of disadvantaged community members through training programmes continues to grow with the implementation of a nine-week bricklayer course. Some 12 Swellendam community members completed the training course in March, empowered with skills for suitable employment in the construction industry.

“We have been successfully running a number of NQF-level bricklayer training courses out of our three training centres for a number of years now with fantastic results achieved. In our continuous effort to meet the needs of these community members, we recently introduced the nine-week bricklayer programme which is specifically aimed at creating employment opportunities for local residents by enhancing the public facilities at small, rural towns,” said Christie van Niekerk, Corobrik Manager, Western Cape.

The three-year project, which started in January 2015, aims to create jobs, provide skills’ training and unlock new enterprise opportunities to the benefit of the disadvantaged communities of the Swellendam Municipal area, while growing and sustaining the local tourism and related economies through enhanced destination marketing and management.

There is a particular focus on improving the lives of women, the youth, the disabled, the elderly and those who have never had employment. The 12 candidates sponsored for the training programme were taught bricklaying practices, as well as life skills, which would enable them to establish their own businesses.

With Swellendam being a popular tourist attraction, the graduates – who received Certificates of Achievement will be able to build braais and other public-use facilities in and around the area. Farouk Davids, skills’ training co-ordinator of Swellendam Tourism Economic Empowerment Partnership (STEEP), said all the candidates expressed an interest for self-improvement, while STEEP also works to engage the trainees in meaningful employment following the training process.