The Spier Werf Cellar: Witness 300 Years Of Winemaking Heritage In Action

The Spier Werf Cellar is home to our first estate wine, made from organic vineyards that grow on the Spier farm.

Cellarmaster Frans Smit handcrafts these wines with as little interference as possible. Natural fermentation occurs within a combination of open-top fermenters, French oak barrels and ceramic eggs to express the true essence and terroir of Spier.

Spier started the organic conversion process in 2008 and was certified in 2015.

FARM HOUSE ORGANIC WINES

Our Farm House range of organic wines – including the Farm House Chenin Blanc 2016, Rosé 2016 and Straw Wine 2015 is exclusively available from our Wine Shop.

DID YOU KNOW?

An estate wine is grown, made and bottled on the farm – it never leaves the farm during fermentation, aging or bottling.

CONGRATULATIONS NATALIE:

Wine Shop wine educator Natalie Mouton obtained merit upon completing the WSET Level 2 Award in Wines and Spirits recently. The course covers everything from how wine is made and factors influencing wine style, to pairings and different varietals and wine regions.