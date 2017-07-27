On 24 July 2017 Wesgro and City Sightseeing South Africa officially launched the Cape Explorer Winelands tour.

City Sightseeing’s iconic red tour busses operate across Cape Town and Johannesburg seven days a week, 365 days a year, and arrive at each stop at regular scheduled intervals. City Sightseeing South Africa also offers an array of community tours, from the free walking tours in and around the city to multicultural township experiences, sidecar adventures and even a chopper flip.

The Cape Winelands of Stellenbosch and Franschhoek are renowned for their beauty, history and award-winning wines.

From 1 August 2017, City Sightseeing’s new Cape Explorer – Cape Winelands Tour will take visitors to the Franschhoek and Stellenbosch winelands, and even stop for an iconic postcard view of Table Mountain from Bloubergstrand.

The Cape Winelands Tour is a full day’s excursion with an English-speaking guide aboard a luxury air-conditioned coach. The tour also includes two wine tastings (including one cheese pairing) and a cellar tour. The Cape Winelands Tour leaves Cape Town in the morning and takes a scenic drive to Bloubergstrand, for an iconic photo opportunity overlooking the ocean and Table Mountain. After visiting Blouberg, you will be treated to a cheese and wine tasting and cellar tour at a Franschhoek wine farm.

The next stop is Franschhoek, where guests will have about two hours to explore the town, enjoy lunch or indulge in an extra wine tasting.

“Then we will take a scenic drive over the impressive Helshoogte Pass to the picturesque town of Stellenbosch. Afterwards we will go to a Stellenbosch wine farm for a final wine tasting before driving home to Cape Town.” The guide will highlight points of interest along the way (in English), and will be on hand to answer any questions you have about the route, wine routes or wine farms.

“The new Winelands tour route, which for the first time takes the City Sightseeing bus out of Cape Town, promises to provide visitors to the Cape an enticing opportunity to sample the best the Winelands has to offer in a safe, scenic and even carbon neutral way. The route will stop in Stellenbosch and Franschoek among others, and tourists are encouraged to hop off the bus throughout the tour and explore the surrounding areas,” said City Sightseeing Managing Director Claus Tworeck.

The launch was attended by Western Cape Minister of Economic Opportunities Alan Winde, who used the event as an opportunity to share some insights on the province’s tourism industry and seasonality: “A total of 344 131 tourists visited the Western Cape in last year’s off-peak season (July – September).”

“This double digit (20.2%) year-on-year growth, coupled with strong growth rates to the province from all global regions, led to R3.8 billion in tourist spend (33.8% growth).”

“This positive contribution to the Cape economy during the traditional off-peak season (July – September) is a strong testament to the efforts we’re making to address seasonality through Project Khulisa.”

“Wesgro is proud to partner with City Sightseeing and we look forward to working with this iconic attraction to get visitors out of the city and into the rest of the province to grow this vibrant sector and create local jobs,” concluded Wesgro CEO Tim Harris.

Tours commence on 1 August and run daily.

For more information visit www.citysightseeing.co.za