Sharpen Your Culinary Skills With New Interactive Cooking Classes At Durbanville Hills

To warm up the coming winter months, Durbanville Hills is launching its new and exciting interactive cooking classes for aspiring foodies, in collaboration with The Little Pink Chef, Maryke Josling. This limited offering will be taking on two different occasions – the first on 27 June and the second on 29 July.

The two classes on offer are an Italian cooking class, which will take place in June, and a sushi-making class, set for July. Upon arrival, each guest will receive a welcome drink followed by a tutored wine tasting of the Durbanville Hills range. From there, guests will set off to their stations to start preparing dinner.

In the Italian class on 27 June 2017, 18 participants will be taught how to perfect the art of pasta-making. For the second class taking place on 29 July 2017, things may get a little fishy as guests learn everything there is to know about becoming the ultimate sushi master – a maximum of 24 participants will be allowed.

Simone Koen, Public Relations Officer at Durbanville Hills, says that these classes will not only offer guests the opportunity to refine their cooking skills, but will also guide them on how to pair each of the dishes they create with the perfect wines. “We are very excited about the upcoming introduction of these cooking classes as this is something completely new for the winery. Our hope that guests find them informative and fun, allowing for the introduction of many more exciting classes in the future.”

