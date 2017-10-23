Right to Fly – Cape Town International Kite Festival

Embrace your right to fly and to have fun at the 23rd Cape Town International Kite Festival from 28-29 October in Muizenberg, Cape Town in support of Cape Mental Health. Kiters from China, England, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA will show that almost anything can fly, with fish, dragons and even a little pig adorning the sky.

The spectacular family festival has become South Africa’s biggest mental health awareness event. Hundred percent of the profits go to Cape Mental Health to help provide vital mental health services to children and adults in Cape Town and beyond.

“We all have the basic right to fly – to explore our abilities, develop our skills and soar freely at home, work, school and in our community,” said Ingrid Daniels, Director of Cape Mental Health. “Children and adults with mental health needs have the same human rights as everyone else and at our 23rd Cape Town International Kite Festival, we will be celebrating everyone’s ‘Right to Fly’, to be accepted, respected and included.”

There will be free kite-making workshops for children and adults as well as live entertainment, rides, a children’s play area and food market. Visitors are welcome to bring along a picnic basket.

The Cape Town International Kite Festival takes place at the Zandvlei Nature Reserve, Muizenberg, corner Axminster and The Row, and will be open from 10h00 – 18h00 daily.

For more information visit www.capementalhealth.co.za

