Pick n Pay Knysna Oyster Festival set to delight in 2017

The annual Pick n Pay Knysna Oyster Festival taking place from 7-16 July 2017, is one of South Africa’s most popular festivals, with huge appeal for sports lovers, families, foodies and those in search of the best 10 days of winter.

Sporting events – The Momentum Knysna Cycle Tour MTB takes place Saturday, 8 July, the road race event and the Forest Family Dam Ride is scheduled for Sunday, 9 July. The Momentum Knysna Forest Marathon and Half Marathon are always big draw-cards for sporting enthusiasts and this year’s events will be no different on Saturday, 15 July.

From 8-15 July The BIG5 Challenge will be switching things with a new MTB X race added to the list, which is sure to have spectators on the edge of their seats as the elite and amateur athletes fight it out over the five courses.

Pezula hosts the Europcar Knysna Classic Golf tournament on Friday, 14 July which is always a popular four-ball event. For the less athletically inclined there is the Oyster Rapid Chess Tournament or the Knysna Oyster Festival Motorsport Gymkhana on 8 July to choose from.

Food offerings – The exceptionally popular Pick n Pay Seafood Wednesday is back on 12 July, where Top notch restaurants will showcase their best seafood dishes – once the sun starts to sink towards the horizon the Pick n Pay SASSI Fish Braai, Oyster Shucking and Eating Competitions, and the Pick n Pay Flavours of Knysna will get underway. Make sure you don’t miss the heated battle for the ‘Best Fish Braaier in Knysna’ competition.

For the kids – If your kid is the active type, why not enter him/her in the BIG5 Junior Challenge on Saturday, 8 or 15 July, the Simola Little Phantom Kids Adventure Run on 8 July, or the Spur Rotary Knysna Children’s Cycle Tour on Sunday, 9 July.

The Fun Fair is open for the duration of the Festival and offers thrills for young and old. The Festival Grounds also have several inflatable fun activities and games taking place throughout the period.

The Momentum Health Kiddies Area is a fun, secure play area tailored specially for the littlies! The area is supervised by qualified child minders and offers loads of awesome age-appropriate activities to keep the kids entertained and busy. The fun includes, face painting, arts and crafts, jumping castles and loads more. Open to kids from 2 to 12, there is no charge, but children must be checked in by their parents/guardians. To let Moms and Dads enjoy the Festival in the evenings the Kiddies Area will be open until late on some nights – until 21:00 on 10 & 11 July and until 22:00 on 12 & 13 July.

Tourist attractions – Take a tour through the Knysna Heads; visit the Garden Route National park surrounding with the Indigenous Afro Montane forest, providing great opportunities to explore the area via the beautiful cycling and hiking trails; get down to Thesens Wharf and explore a South African Navy ship or visit the Featherbed Nature Reserve which is situated on the Western Head and offers guided tours.

