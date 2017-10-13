Petit Fox, one-stop e-shop saves parents both time and money

Enter Petit Fox, a fast-growing South African e-commerce business, has the potential to become a household name amongst parents of 0 – 8 year olds.

Some things will never change. As long as there are birds and bees, people will always have kids. And those kids will outgrow their clothes at a wallet-crunching, morale-sapping rate that any parent can identify with.

With tough economic times and growing awareness around recycling, people are more than ever ready to challenge the ever-growing retail industry with an alternative economy.

Petit Fox is all about offering top-class second-hand kids clothing and maternity wear at affordable prices and makes it easy for parents to sell the clothes their kids have outgrown, that are new or in great condition. The philosophy is that all parents should be able to afford quality clothes for their kids without spending a fortune or damaging the environment. Petit Fox’s one-stop e-shop saves both time and money. It’s an innovative solution for parents to quickly and easily make some cash and create some space in their cupboards by selling the clothes their kids have outgrown, or didn’t wear at all! Everything is done online.

Clients send their clothes via courier and they can choose to be paid via EFT or get in-store credit.

Clothes that don’t meet Petit Fox’s strict criteria are either sent back or donated to charity. Buyers get a hand-wrapped package delivered by courier or they can collect at one of the nation-wide collection points. Petit Fox is unique and the primary focus is on quality and sell clothes from almost any brand, provided they are in pristine condition. The best part for sellers is that Petit Fox pay upfront. Parents don’t have to wait for their items to sell to get paid.

The network of couriers with collection and drop-off points allows anyone, anywhere in the country, to be a Petit Fox customer.

Petit Fox’s goal is to reverse the negative perception that brand-oriented consumers have towards buying pre-owned clothing for their kids and make second-hand shopping online mainstream in South Africa. By focusing on quality and customer satisfaction, Petit Fox is cultivating a clean and trustworthy image, which parents feel comfortable with.

For more information visit www.petitfox.co.zaox.co.za

