Paul Hollywood City Bakes in Cape Town

Every city has its own delicacy, and Paul Hollywood is back on his mission to learn how to make the tastiest local treats in the popular series Paul Hollywood City Bakes. Travelling the globe in search of the best-kept baking secrets, Paul will meet the crème de la crème of bakers and continue his culinary education.

The son of a baker, Paul originally trained as a sculptor before his father persuaded him to join the family business. He went on to become head baker at some of the most exclusive hotels in the UK, including Cliveden, The Chester Grosvenor and The Dorchester, gaining a reputation as an innovator and one of the country’s finest artisan bakers.

Paul began his media career on Carlton Food Network and Taste in 2002, where he co-presented two TV series with James Martin. Since then he has been a judge on The Great British Bake Off and Junior Bake Off.

In 2016 he starred in Carlton Food Network, which took him to iconic baking locations all over the world.

He has published best-selling books 100 Great Breads, How to Bake, Pies and Puds, Paul Hollywood’s British Baking and The Weekend Baker. He also makes regular contributions to The Telegraph, The BBC Good Food Magazine, Olive Magazine and Waitrose Magazine.

Follow Paul from Bergen to Cape Town and beyond as he discovers the world’s sweetest surprises. From family-owned bakeries and corner delis to luxury hotels where diners have been enjoying unique recipes for decades, this is a culinary journey worth the ride.

Resting under the imposing Table Mountain, Paul finds communities who cherish baking as much as he does. He visits the cosmopolitan streets with Siba Mtongana, who gives him an unforgettable tour around her city’s best baking hotspots.

Charlies Bakery in District 6 brings the Rainbow Nation home with their incredibly colourful baking, and The Kitchen in Woodstock show Paul their honest yet creative way with flavours. Siba also takes Paul outside the city to explore the baking in the Township communities, and meet the inspiring BREADrev who handmake their own ovens – so they can make their own artisan breads! And they meet Township resident Thembile who is bringing an understanding of good baking to the communities.

Jason Bakery is a chic, bustling haunt, offering speciality pastries, breads, hot breakfast dishes and gourmet coffee, on the bustling Bree Street in Cape Town. Famed for its amazing pastries, Jason on Bree is a Cape Town foodie institution.

Up in the kitchen, Jason shows Paul some of his famous pastries like the doughssants, with flavours like Jack Daniels and peanut butter and bacon.

One&Only Cape Town is home to Reuben Riffel’s first urban restaurant, and showcases a menu that reflects a celebration of the Cape’s rich culinary heritage.

Reuben taught Paul all about hosting the ultimate event, a South African braai, while Paul oversees the making of a braai pie and traditional koeksisters.

View the episode of Cape Town Paul Hollywood City Bakes, which is set to air on Friday 28 July at 20:00