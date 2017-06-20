Parklands College Lock Is Head And Shoulders Above The Rest

South Africa has a distinct rugby culture; it is embedded into our youth from a young age. Young boys begin to learn the fundamentals of the game from the very beginning of their school careers and this is how the country has produced some of the most exciting talents that the sport has to offer.

For Ian Ketwanga, this was not the case however, despite being one of DHL Western Province’s most exciting young talents, he has only been playing the game for three years.

A giant in stature, Ian towers over the rest of his rugby class at Parklands College at 2 meters tall, he made the switch from playing basketball and soccer to rugby 3 years ago, and has never looked back. His love for rugby is second to none, and he will not stop until he reaches his dream of representing South Africa at the highest level, in green and gold. Ketwanga knows that he must take it one step at a time, and that begins with making the DHL Western Province Coca-Cola Craven Week team.

Ian has been part the Coca-Cola Youth Weeks tournaments since he made the switch to Rugby, having also played for the u16 DHL Western Province team in 2015. It is safe to say the sky is the limit for this humble off-the-field/terrifying on-the-field giant.

DHL Western Province is historically one of the most successful franchises in the country, with some of the biggest sporting schools in the province producing the majority of the talent over the years, but as seen with Ian Ketwanga, it would be unwise to discount the players coming from the smaller rugby schools, because sometimes, small can make very big.