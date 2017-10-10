Oyster and Champagne Festival at Hillcrest Quarry in Durbanville

Join this year’s annual Oyster and Champagne Festival from 14-15 October at Hillcrest Quarry in Durbanville and get a good dose of delectable oysters, coupled with fabulous Champagne, good music and an upmarket selection of foods and treats.The theme for the event is Gold and White, dress up and stand a chance to win the prizes for the best dressed couple.

What is the difference between Champagne and Méthode Cap Classique (MCC)?

Champagne – Can only be made using grapes grown in Champagne, a province in north eastern France. Regardless of the method used to make it, anything else is simply not Champagne.

Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) – MCC is the South African version of Champagne. MCC is made using the original, bottle fermented process used by the French. Every step of the process aside from the grapes, is the real deal. The quality of our grapes coupled with the expertise of our wine makers is such that our MCCs rival some of the best French champagnes. Some featured at this year’s event we are: Villiera, Haute Cabriere, Pierre Jordan, JC Le Roux, Pongracz and Krone.

Oysters – In 2005 research supported the view that oysters contain a rare amino acid that has been linked to reproductive success.

Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love who sprang forth from the sea on an oyster shell and promptly gave birth to Eros got it right. Oysters are “alternating hermaphrodites”, which means they can switch sexes from time to time. Only about one in 10,000 oysters contains a pearl.

Sue-Ann Allen became a household name in 2012 as the runner-up in the 1st season of MasterChef South Africa. Together with another 2 chefs, they will be demonstrating the preparation of mouth-watering recipes over the weekend.

Other highlight include: non-alcoholic drinks, with their all-natural rooibos craft ice tea, while Moët will create platters that include a selection of fresh delectable sushi served with chilled champagne, and Gelato on the Go will be featuring the well-loved Italian ice-cream Gelato.

Tickets available at Computicket

