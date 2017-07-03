Nitro Circus Live Returns To South Africa

Nitro Circus Live will return to South Africa this summer, with the high-adrenaline tour kicking off in Cape Town on Saturday, 21 October. The global action sports phenomenon will bring an all-new show with them, filled with unbelievable world firsts, spectacular tricks and mind-blowing stunts.

Adding even more to the excitement, action sports icon Travis Pastrana, who wasn’t able to take part in the 2014 trek, will join this summer’s tour, and will ride in South Africa for the first time.

“We are so pumped to come back to South Africa. The shows in 2014 were unreal, the fans were incredible,” said Mike Porra, Nitro Circus Executive Chairman and Global Head of Creative. “Now to have an opportunity to come back with Travis riding and with an all new show, this tour is going to be epic,” says Travis Pastrana

“I am so excited to finally have the chance to go to South Africa and ride for our fans there,” said Pastrana. “I was so disappointed that my broken leg sidelined me last time. I kept hearing how awesome the shows were and that the crowd energy was off the charts. It’s where some of our all-time greatest moments happened and I can’t wait to be there this summer!”

Nitro Circus Live showcases an all-star international lineup featuring multiple X Games medalists. It is loaded with the best riders in action sports’ biggest disciplines, including freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline. Nitro Circus Live’s daredevils will also ride a host of outrageous new contraptions off the famous Giganta Ramp, such as tricycles, a wheeled recliner and more. With an exciting set geared for an outdoor stadium experience, Nitro Circus Live is a spectacular and entertaining event that is fun for fans of all ages.

For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com