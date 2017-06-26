New Contemporary Luxury Hotel In A Timeless Setting

Orientated to maximise the exceptional views afforded by its magnificent setting, the first phase of the Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis at Pearl Valley, part of Val de Vie Estate, is now complete.

Guests will stay, play and relax in sophisticated, understated luxury with the assurance of the outstanding levels of professionalism and hospitality associated with Val de Vie Estate and Mantis, the respected conservation-conscious group of hotels and eco-escapes that has developed and manages the hotel.

Maximising exposure to the beautiful location and views framed by the mountain peaks was key for Francois Theron, Director of FDT Architects. To achieve the brief for a hotel consisting of both single and double suites while limiting massing on the site, he conceived a design of double-storey residences, seamlessly contextualised within the current landscape at Pearl Valley, and incorporating existing trees to break the scale.

Senior Project Architect, Penny Murray, highlights that the double units with their balconies on both sides were designed to impart a sense of living in and through the spaces.

For the interior design, Maurette Van Eyssen of MI Designs, also took her cue from the expansive views across the Paarl-Franschhoek Valley to the surrounding Simonsberg Mountains. To ensure the attraction of the scenery was unimpeded and to draw the exterior in, outside hues and textures are reflected and floor plans are open and uncluttered.

The scheme is clearly contemporary but like the landscape beyond, it evokes a certain timelessness. A neutral palette of greys and whites predominates, with accents of blue referencing mountain chasms, streams and the wide country sky. Vibrant artworks celebrating indigenous flora provide a rich counterpoint to this calm, refreshing scheme.

Sophistication is emphasised in smooth, high-gloss surfaces and coldness is averted by juxtaposing these against the warmth and texture of light natural woods.

As Van Eyssen says, the units were designed with avid golfers and their families in mind, however guests don’t have to play golf to enjoy their stay at the Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis.

Guests will have access to the award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, swimming pools, tennis and boules courts, the equestrian centre, the golf driving range, putting green and chipping practice areas. In addition, there are parks, children’s play areas and extensive hiking and biking trails.