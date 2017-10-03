October 1 2017, the beginning of Transport Month was a milestone in the development of Open Streets in Cape Town.

A 5km section of Cape Town’s M4 (aka Main Road) between Observatory and Cape Town CBD was reserved for people, not cars, during the first ever ‘Open Streets Main Road’. Closed to motorised vehicles, Main Road became an open space for pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders, wheelchair users and other non-motorised transport users to move in safety.

“Not only did we test one of the major arteries of the city – and the longest road closure we have yet had – but we were honoured to symbolically open Main Road in the company of executive mayor Patricia de Lille, Councillor Brett Herron, MEC Alan Winde, Councillor Bheki Hadebe, former provincial minister Tasneem Essop and a large group of friends of Open Streets on bicycles, skateboards and unicycles.”

“The journey continues and in the coming weeks we will be sitting down with our partners at the Transport and Development Authority (TDA) to find a way of ensuring Open Streets is institutionalised so that it quickly transitions from an event into something that’s more of a habit for all Capetonians.”

“We would like to acknowledge that, in addition to our funders – namely the City of Cape Town’s TDA, the WWF Nedbank Green Trust, the Millennium Trust and Woolworths – yesterday was possible because of a team of committed volunteers who range from our board members to the 50 young and energetic volunteers you saw cycling and running around.”

