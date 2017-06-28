Meet the Family at Spier Wine Farm

SPIER IS HOME TO A DIVERSE BUNCH OF PASSIONATE PEOPLE, DOING WHAT THEY LOVE, AND COMMITTED TO MAKING A DIFFERENCE EVERY DAY. WE WOULD LIKE TO INTRODUCE YOU TO A FEW OF THEM.

IVAN STIGLAND | TRACTOR DRIVER

Tractor driver Ivan Stigland and his mom have worked in the Spier vineyards for more than 36 years combined.

“I work in the vineyards, doing compost and spraying,” he says. He enjoys the variety of his work. “In addition to the vineyards, we’ve now got chickens, sheep and pigs. I love learning about how these animals are farmed,” he says. He likes to share the things he’s learnt on the farm. “I encourage people in my community not to litter. We need to keep our country nice and beautiful.”

“MY LATE DAD IS A GREAT INSPIRATION. HE ALWAYS TOLD ME TO NEVER GIVE UP, TO ALWAYS GIVE A 100%.”

A father of three daughters, Ivan used to play soccer until he got injured so now he sometimes cycles instead to let off steam. “I also help around the house, cleaning,” he says with a smile.

PETRONELLA ‘NANA’ MALGAS | LAUNDRY MANAGER

Petronella Malgas – affectionately known as “Nana” by her colleagues – is Spier Hotel’s laundry manager and has worked here for the past 15 years.

“In the hotel, we’re committed to using only as much as we need, so I come up with lots of ways to re-use old linen,” she says. This includes turning old covers into laundry bags and cot protectors.

“I’m very good at listening – especially to the staff when they’ve got problems. I give them advice,” she says.

In her time off, she coaches girls netball in Tafelsig, where she lives. “It doesn’t matter how tired I am when I come home from work – they will say, ‘Let’s practice!’

“THEY INSPIRE ME. I’M TRYING TO CHANGE THEIR LIVES FOR THE BETTER.”

When she’s not cooking, Nana loves going window-shopping. Cooking for her children and spending the day with them makes her happy.

