Marion Melfi Interiors meet your specific design needs

Marion Melfi Interiors is an interior design and decorating company that offers clients a broad range of services to meet their specific design needs. “Our services range from consultations to home organisation and styling the final design. We supply access to some of the finest suppliers in the local industry, as well as top quality finishes and products. Marion Melfi Interiors only work with the best suppliers and manufactures in the area.”

Marion Melfi Interiors believe that individuality and personal needs of the user are the two most important elements to focus on when designing a home or improving a room or space.

“We are focused on understanding, inspiring and fulfilling our clients needs in order to provide a space that they can thrive in. Marion Melfi Interiors are respectful and trustworthy throughout the design process.”

Marion Melfi launched her interior design company this year after gaining valuable experience in the industry. Firstly, in Cape Town where she obtained her degree at Inscape Design College and after a few years of local experience went to London. Having lived in Somerset West and gone to school in the area, she has always had strong local ties with the Somerset West basin and surrounds. She is a young and driven designer who is looking forward to meeting you!

For more information contact +27 74 103 0992, email [email protected] or visit www.marionmelfi-interiors.co.za



