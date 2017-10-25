Launch of the new STB 360 #lovingStellenbosch Tourism Campaign

Stellenbosch 360, the official tourism organisation for Stellenbosch and surrounds, launched the #lovingStellenbosch Tourism Campaign at its AGM recently.

Stellenbosch has evolved into one of South Africa’s premier tourist destinations. It has also grown into one of the world’s top New World food and wine destinations, known and respected for its high-quality and global award-winning wines and cuisine.

The town’s attractions vary from its renowned wineries and restaurants to its rich legacy of magnificent Cape Dutch and other architecture, museums, art galleries, educational and neotech institutions – as well as its botanical gardens with some rare plant species. Furthermore, Stellenbosch has also gained momentum as a global destination for its world-class sport facilities and natural mountainous outdoor surroundings attracting reputed professional sport men and women and adventurers in disciplines such as cycling, athletics, rugby, swimming, running, hiking and others.

The #lovingStellenbosch campaign acknowledges the importance of motivating and involving both local inhabitants and visitors in promoting and building brand Stellenbosch as a ‘special and preferred tourist destination’.

“Many other places can be admired for their natural beauty, monuments, cultures, lifestyle experiences and institutions. However, it’s Stellenbosch’s rich legacy of diverse experiences, emotions, memories, nostalgia and stories that must be “lived” or “experienced” to be treasured, to inspire and to be projected to others!”

On 7 September 2017 the campaign was launched with the first of four videos, with Stellenbosch as a ‘Magnificent Quality Destination’ as the theme. Discover/experience/diversity/astounding as the key campaign pillars words will cover local aspects such as Food & Wine, the Café Culture & Relaxed Lifestyle, Art & Architecture & Icons. The video will focus on how the inhabitants and visitors ‘experience’ and ‘live’ the town and what they consider as the ‘magic’ of Stellenbosch.

“We are very enthusiastic about the new #lovingStellenbosch campaign and believe that this initiative will motivate both local inhabitants and visitors to connect with one another as they share why they love the experience – whether it be of a fleeting nature or a way of life. The campaign will recognise the rich cultural heritage of the locals and their contribution in making Stellenbosch the most inspiring and innovative town in South Africa,” says Annemarie Ferns, CEO of Stellenbosch 360.

The new #lovingStellenbosch campaign with its emotional and nostalgic content will run in addition to the well-established #visitStellenbosch hashtag.

