Introducing Green Planet Laundry innovation solution to water problems

Green Planet Laundry has developed an innovative solution with drought becoming a harsh reality in the Western Cape region, water is an extremely valuable and scarce resource.

South Africans have implemented various water-saving techniques, from using grey water to flush toilets, to taking two-minute showers and installing rain water harvesting tanks. One area of water usage that is particularly difficult to cut back on, is laundry. Regular washing machines can use up to 50 litres of valuable municipal drinking water per cycle. That said, refraining from washing our clothes is not an option!

Unlike other Commercial Laundries, the Cape Town based Green Planet Laundry does not tap into the city’s precious municipal water supply. The Water used at Green Planet Laundry is 100% ground water (borehole). Additionally, 50% of the grey water used in their machines is recycled, therefore further reducing required ground water.

Water is extracted from a borehole then purified using a custom built water purification system to remove any contaminants. The water is then ozonated for sanitation and effectiveness in the laundry system and stored in a supply tank, from where it is pumped into Green Planet Laundry’s efficient and technologically advanced washing machines. Ozone is dissolved into the wash basin throughout the entire wash cycle.

Benefits includes: O3 oxidises soils and eliminates microbes in the linen, leaving your clothing clean, sanitised and soft; it acts as a biocide, controlling odours and killing viruses and bacteria; and linen life is increased by up to 50%, while Fabrics feel softer, and are noticeable whiter.

Green Planet Laundry uses absolutely no municipal drinking water in the washing process. The grey water used by Green Planet Laundry’s washing machines is recycled through the filtration plant, approximately 50% is reused. Due to the Ozone infusion process, less detergent is required to clean and disinfect clothing and less water is required for the wash and rinse cycles. The entire water purification system including the borehole will be powered by solar energy making their complete water purification system environmentally neutral.

Cape Town residents can now experience the convenience of sending their laundry to be cleaned without the guilt of wasting natural resources. Water restrictions in the Western Cape are becoming a permanent fixture, and this is a perfect opportunity through which residents can decrease the number of litres consumed by their household.

Green Planet Laundry services are convenient and time-saving, making it the perfect solution for Hotels, Restaurants, Salons etc. as well as working mothers, students or anyone who wishes there were more hours in a day. Green Planet Laundry offer a same-day door-to-door collection and delivery service, meaning you’ll receive your clean laundry on the same day it was sent in, without even having to leave your home or office. Green Planet Laundry services all the greater Cape Town areas from Strand to Paarl to Duynefontein to Cape Point.

