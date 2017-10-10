International Pinotage Day – countdown to 14 October

Over the past four years since the first International Pinotage Day, interest in and excitement around the occasion has grown immensely. Every year, the second Saturday in October is always a highlight on the calendar as wine lovers around the globe celebrate South Africa’s national variety.

“We are thrilled to see the passion in the build-up to 14 October as retailers and producers are busy organising various campaigns,” observes Beyers Truter, chairman of the Pinotage Association.

Come the big day, Pinotage will again be saluted at special events in the USA, the UK and Europe, with a number of South Africa’s foreign embassies also set to participate in celebrating the country’s Pinotage heritage.

On the local front, festivities are planned at many Pinotage farms and cellars with focused tastings and promotions to look forward to in the winelands and throughout the country.

The Pinotage Association is coordinating a central online platform where every activity associated with Pinotage Day will be showcased. Various famous Pinotage producers including Neethlingshof, Beyerskloof, Simonsig, Lanzerac and Kanonkop will be offering special tastings and events.

For more information visit www.pinotage.co.za/pinotageday