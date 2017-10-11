IMPI Challenge set to take the Winelands by storm

The Wiesenhof Wildlife Park in Stellenbosch will be the hub of excitement on Saturday, 18 November 2017 and Sunday, 19 November 2017 when adventure seekers line up to partake in the much anticipated IMPI Challenge Obstacle Trail Run #4 Cape Town.

The IMPI Challenge is a spectacular trail run that features fun, but challenging obstacles. Although challenging, all obstacles are safe making the IMPI Challenge ideal for entrants of all ages. Entrants are encouraged to let creativity reign in the best dressed competition! Competition winners will take home awesome prizes compliments of event sponsors.

There are five categories to choose from when entering the IMPI Challenge:

IMPI Challenge: 10 km with 18 obstacles (age 18+ years), IMPI Dash: 5 km with 11 obstacles (ages 10+, all adults welcome), IMPI Mini: 1km with 8 smaller supervised obstacles (ages 6 – 10 years), IMPI Elite: 18- 20km with 26 tough obstacles (age 18+ years); timed event with prize money, IMPI Corporate: the 10km Challenge distance with extra benefits (age 16+ years).

For more information visit www.impichallenge.co.za