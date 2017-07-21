Tickets for the highly anticipated HSBC Cape Town Sevens 2017 tournament will go on sale to the public on Friday, 28 July 2017, ranging in price from R150 to R300 for a full day’s rugby action.

Sales will open next Friday at 09h00 through Computicket and all participating Shoprite and Checkers outlets for the third edition of this sell-out tournament, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, 9-10 December 2017. Tickets can also be purchased through the Computicket App and website.

A restriction of a maximum of 10 (ten) tickets has been placed on the number of tickets to be purchased by any one individual, company or institution.

SA Rugby strongly warns against members of the public being tempted to purchase from other online agencies or companies offering tickets and hospitality packages as these cannot be guaranteed.

The 2016 HSBC Cape Town Sevens was named as Best Live Sports Experience in South Africa at the prestigious Discovery Sport Industry Awards in Johannesburg earlier this year and is again expected to thrill a sell-out crowd over the two days of world class action and uniquely South African entertainment and fun.

A full seating plan of the stadium with the applicable ticket prices will be available when sales go live.

Tickets to a dedicated, alcohol-free family stand (north side) will also be available adjacent to a Kiddies Village (free of charge), while the opposite South Stand has been designated as the Party Stand.

Tickets sold out quickly last year and with the demand expected to be even higher for this year’s event, spectators are advised to get their tickets for the event as soon as possible, in order to avoid disappointment.

Hospitality packages are available from SA Rugby through Mingon van Rooyen at [email protected]. This include a new ENGAGE Blitz package that will prove very popular. These packages include:

* Limited number of 20 seater private suites at R3995 pppd excl VAT (must book both days) * ENGAGE Business Lounge at R3295 pppd excl VAT * ENGAGE Blitz package at R995 pppd excl VAT (new)

Supporters’ packages managed by Megapro will also be available from [email protected] at the following prices:

* R4095 ex VAT Weekend package * R1695 ex VAT Saturday package only * R2895 ex VAT Sunday package only

For fans travelling from abroad or out of town, tickets and travel packages are also available from SA Rugby Travel (www.sarugbytravel.com or [email protected] ).

The HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament is the second of ten global destinations that will comprise the 2017/18 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. The Springbok Sevens team are the current Sevens Series champions.

