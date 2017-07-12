Gus the bus makes waves in the Western Cape

Yvonne Ritter a proud Betty’s Bay resident was one of the remarkable stories that FMI uncovered as part of the #21 Lives campaign. She received a special visit from FMI’s newest team member, Gus the Bus, as part of the campaign that celebrates FMI’s 21st year of business. Gus the Bus is travelling nationwide to visit 21 inspiring people (and policy holders) that have gone on to do amazing things despite enduring serious life challenges from unexpected injury or illness.

Ritter is a spunky hairstylist based at the beautiful Erinvale Hotel and Spa with an infectious energy that draws people to her and her salon time and time again. Eleven years ago, at the age of 52, Yvonne had a horrific accident when she lost control of her car and went over a cliff on her way home from work one evening. The accident resulted in her needing a neck fusion operation that kept her out of work for six weeks!

Ritter believes she made a very wise decision in taking out the FMI policy and she is delighted with being chosen as one of the stand out stories that is being told by FMI. “I feel really privileged to be part of this incredible campaign and hopefully convince others who read my story about the importance of protecting themselves and those who depend upon them by taking out income protection cover. If my story can help even just one person to be more responsible about their future – then I’m happy”, stated Ritter.

Being a business owner who has staff that rely on Ritter for their livelihood, she further explained how essential it is to think ahead so that you have a plan in place should you be impacted by injury or illness, because this will have a direct effect on the lives of your employees as well as yourself. Ritter was also able to look after her staff while she was healing, thanks to the payouts that FMI had provided and she could still keep the business financially afloat until she was able to return to work.

“The #21lives campaign focuses on identifying and bringing to light the stories of remarkable people such as Yvonne, who have despite all odds, continued to reach their dreams and live life to the fullest. We are passionate about protecting people’s lives and future dreams, as even a temporary illness or accident can seriously de-rail your life. We look forward to shining a spotlight on other amazing South Africans who have gone on to do great things whilst we’ve been able to protect their dreams and pay their income,” stated Brad Toerien, FMI’s CEO.

For more information visit www.fmi.co.za/gusbus