Garth Taylor treats little fighter Kyle to a special day out

What a treat for young 13-year-old, Kyle Adams when he was recently spoilt to a Cape Town adventure with South African artist, Garth Taylor. Kyle recently lost his leg to cancer and also underwent surgery to remove cancerous spots from his lungs. He is on the path to recovery. Garth Taylor knew that he needed to meet Kyle.

Thursday started with a stop at the Castle of Good Hope and lunch at the V&A Waterfront, but another surprise was awaiting Kyle on Saturday when he was taken on a once-in-a-lifetime helicopter ride to view the sites of Cape Town from above.

As an ambassador in the fight against cancer, Garth has been raising funds for the Little Fighters Cancer Trust which offers support to children fighting cancer and to their families across South Africa. September was also an apt month to do so, as it was Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Garth himself has been affected by cancer, when he lost his older sister to cancer a few years back. “I lost my sister to cancer. Having watched what she went through as an adult fighting this disease, I can only image how much worse it is for children to be fighting this battle. Cancer is a bully, and I will be fighting with everything I have for this cause,” comments Garth Taylor.

LFCT is a registered NPO, it receives no government funding nor any international grants and is 100% dependent on public funding and corporate sponsorships. The organisation currently services over 100 individual families nationwide and when hospital projects are implemented, sometimes up to 2000 children with cancer is reached with every project.

Garth Taylor is currently on a mini-tour around the Western and Eastern Cape.

