French Brand, Le Creuset cooking up a storm in Stellenbosch!

Le Creuset has opened its latest boutique store in the heart of Stellenbosch CBD.

For almost a century, Le Creuset has been recognised the world over for cooking excellence and an attractive rainbow palette of colours. Fans will be delighted to find that the premium French brand has now opened a boutique store in the heart of Stellenbosch’s CBD, making a full offering of their iconic cookware available in signature hues.

The decision to open a store in Stellenbosch is a natural fit for the brand, with the historic Winelands town being renowned as one of the top food and wine destinations in South Africa.

Bringing convenience closer to the consumer, it also meets an ever-increasing demand for premium quality cookware, fueled by evolving kitchen and lifestyle trends.

The newest addition to Le Creuset’s store portfolio opened to much excitement earlier in the month, and will be marked by an exclusive launch event on Wednesday 20th September with customers, bloggers and media in attendance.

Attendees will also be treated to a sneak preview of The Sorbet Collection, Le Creuset’s latest range of Stoneware gift sets in a pastel-themed palette. The new collection launches in October and is perfectly timed for the spring/summer period, being ideally suited to holiday gifting and seasonal entertaining.

The Le Creuset boutique store is located at the c/o Church and Andringa Streets, and can be contacted on 021 300 3168 or via emailing [email protected]

