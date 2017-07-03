Berets in hand. Check. Red; white and blue outfit planned to perfection. Check. French flair. Check. Now you’re ready to celebrate this year’s DStv Franschhoek Bastille Festival from 15-16 July, in style!

DStv are the proud partners of this year’s Franschhoek Bastille Festival, adding an extra special offering to the festivities with the introduction of an exclusive four-day hospitality package. Valid from 13-16 July this offering is perfectly suited to those with an adventurous spirit, which promises to be the ultimate Franschhoek experience. Inspired by Joie de Vivre, the “joy of living” a limited number of packages are available to celebrate the joy of living – the French way!

The package includes participation in the Contre La Montre, a mountain bike race against the clock in a ten-segment time trial, held over three days. This is a new, unique mountain biking concept in South Africa better suited to fit experienced mountain bike riders. The package also includes luxury accommodation, access to exclusive functions, all meals as per the programme, as well as a partners’ programme and day activities to enjoy some of the finest experiences available in Franschhoek.

The Food & Wine Marquee which festival-goers can visit during the weekend is set against the backdrop of the historic Huguenot Monument. As winter sets in the marquee is guaranteed to keep out the cold yet still offering exquisite views of the mountain. Sample the superb Franschhoek wines on offer or treat your taste buds to the selection of delicious gourmet fare available to purchase from some of Franschhoek’s well-known eateries.

Add the quirky caricature artist who captures your Bastille experience, the popular Porcupine Ridge Barrel Rolling Competition, and a dedicated children’s area, and you have all the ingredients for a fun filled festival.

Adding that extra pizzazz, the village, a hive of festival activities, will be kitted out in its finest French flair, as you take in the sights and sounds of all that’s on offer.

For more information visit www.franschhoekbastille.co.za