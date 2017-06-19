First Phase of Luxury Apartments Launched – Acorn Creek Lifestyle Estate

Acorn Creek Lifestyle Estate occupies a site of 18ha next to the extensive Sitari Country Estate and is being developed by Multi Spectrum Property (MSP). Unlike other estates nearby, Acorn Creek offers a true village feeling. Two large oak trees flank the entrance, and a river – the Moddergatspruit – runs the entire length of Acorn Creek.

Says Riaan Roos, CEO of the multiple award-winning MSP group of companies: “Acorn Creek offers a pocket of exclusivity, security and energy-efficient living. The 37 homes in phase 1 of Acorn Creek Lifestyle Estate have all been sold, and selling is well under way on phase 2 which includes 38 homes. We are now launching the first phase of our highly anticipated luxury apartments at Acorn Creek.

“In total there will be 195 apartments, which we are releasing in three phases. Phase A with 76 apartments has just been introduced to the market, and we sold 10 on the launch day. These apartments offer either two or three bedrooms. Each two-bedroom apartment has one dedicated covered parking bay, while the three-bedroom apartments each have two covered parking bays. There is also ample visitors’ parking. There are a variety of plans to choose from to suit the needs of each individual. Some ground floor apartments also include exclusive use gardens, and storage rooms are available to rent for those who need additional storage space.”

Apart from the standard green features such as LED lighting and solar geysers, the development also has a grey water collection and distribution system.

Acorn Creek features a 1.4 km walking or jogging trail along the river. Landscaped ponds with berms and walkways add to the park-like surroundings, as do the children’s play equipment in the parks and outdoor gym. A communal heated swimming pool with covered pergolas will also be available for the enjoyment of all residents within the estate.

Acorn Creek is ideally located approximately a 30-minute drive from Cape Town, 20 minutes from Cape Town International Airport and just 5 km from Somerset West. World-renowned wine estates and the University of Stellenbosch are just a 10-minute journey away, as are nearby beaches, golf courses, weekend markets and various mountain bike trails. There is easy access to educational and commercial amenities in the immediate surroundings, as Acorn Creek is situated adjacent to the new Curro Sitari private school and close to the planned new 12 500 m2 flagship Shoprite Checkers shopping centre. Access to public transport and major traffic arterials is extremely convenient.

Combined with this modern country village lifestyle is top-end access control including thermal imaging cameras, biometric identification, professional guards and state of the art perimeter securing by Fang, an industry leader.