Family friendly holiday activities at the V&A Waterfront this July

Stargazing at the Waterfront

A budding astronomer’s delight, both young and old are invited to experience the stars at the V&A Waterfront these winter holidays, with a free-to-attend stargazing event on Saturday, 1 July from 3 to 9:30pm at the V&A Pierhead, next to the Swing Bridge. With the date chosen for optimal viewing, visitors enjoy live telescope views of the Sun, Moon, stars, planets and other heavenly bodies!

Kids Studio: From Farm to Family!

Kids Studio: From Farm to Family is an interactive learning experience for young children, designed by Cape Town–based Studio-H to teach children more about healthy, balanced eating and where the food we consume comes from.

Housed at the Victoria Wharf Centre Court from Tuesday, 4 to Monday, 17 July, ‘Farm to Family’ is a five-part journey, based on five pillars: (1) Discover, (2) Learn, (3) Grow, (4) Taste, and (5) Share. Each step will have a specific learning area and activity attached to it, ranging from choosing food stuffs based on the different food groups, to tracing the food journey and making a ‘face mask’ of different foods.

Three 1.5-hour sessions will be held each day, to facilitate a full experience for each child. Please note that while the programme is free, entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact [email protected] or 021 417 1162 for more information.

PLAY-DOH Kitchen Creations Junior Chef Competition

Calling all budding master chefs – the PLAY-DOH Kitchen Creations Junior Chef Competition is coming to the V&A Waterfront these winter school holidays to put young ones’ creativity to the test!

Sponsored by Hamleys and free to attend, the competition will run from 10am to 6pm, from Tuesday, 18 to Monday, 24 July at the Centre Court in the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre, and will include a Master Chef–style ‘cook-off’. Children will compete to make the best kitchen creations using PLAY-DOH, all for the coveted prize of a Kitchen Creations set.

For more information visit www.waterfront.co.za