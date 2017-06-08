Electro Muscle Stimulation – the fastest growing wellness and fitness trend

Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) is the fastest growing wellness and fitness trend globally that offers the ultimate in muscle strengthening, body shaping, cellulite reduction and weight loss programs.

EMS training is able to provide stronger and more intense muscle activation than could be achieved with voluntary exertion alone. This provides better intra- and inter-muscular contraction, and a 20 minute session is comparable to several hours of conventional weight training – but without the risk of using heavy weights.

EMS also provides an improvement in muscle activation rates commonly known as “muscle memory”.

Thus, with EMS activating far more intense muscle recruitment, and using muscles that were previously mostly dormant, your available muscle potential increases dramatically, and new muscle memory pathways are established.

“We currently work with many cyclists of varying skills and fitness levels, from the “weekend warrior” to top South African Cycling and Triathlete Champions. We also have boxers, rugby, hockey, swimmers, track and field athletes our growing base of sports specific Customers,” says Hans Eichhorn.

This is not a “one fits all” approach, but an individually tailored strategic plan to ensure you get the quickest, safest, most effective, efficient and beneficial results, using the latest technology!

“We begin the process with a Body Composition Analysis that provides detailed information about muscle mass, fat, water, protein, mineral, and left / right balance of the muscular and fat structure.”

“This, with the cyclist’s personal requirements and goals, is used to determine a specific program in order to achieve maximum results, which can be monitored and measured.”

“EMS FutureFit do not have joining fees like most fitness facilities, and do not believe in long term contracts – we are confident that you will enjoy great individual service AND get results that will make you want to return,” Hans concludes.

20 minutes a week will change your life – start YOUR fitness evolution by contacting EMS FutureFit.

Some benefits include:

Significantly reducing body fat, Developing a tighter and toned body, Strengthening core and abdominal muscles, Reducing back pain and improving body stability, Strengthening pelvic floor muscles, Increasing power, endurance, dynamic and explosive strength, Speed, agility, and increased performance due to direct stimulation of “fast-twitch” muscle fibers, Improvement in posture and muscular imbalances.

