Dr. Liana Roodt – A special interest and passion for breast cancer

From October 2017 the Winelands will welcome Dr. Liana Roodt, a surgeon with a special interest and passion for breast cancer in the area – right in time for breast cancer awareness month.

Dr. Liana Roodt is a specialist general surgeon with a passion for cutting-edge breast care and surgery, including breast conserving cancer surgery. Evidence-based medicine and rigorous surgical discipline form the foundation of Liana’s practice, but what differentiates her is her drive to provide truly integrated and holistic patient care.

She believes in offering not just surgery, but access to a complete package of breast and personal health care services.

Liana’s firm belief in these principles culminated in Project Flamingo, a successful non-profit company which she created in 2010 to help address the long and distressing treatment waiting time faced by breast cancer patients in the public health care sector.

Liana obtained her MBChB from the University of Pretoria in 2006. She completed her internship at Groote Schuur Hospital and community service in Barberton, Mpumalanga. After she returned to Cape Town, she worked at GF Jooste Hospital as a surgical medical officer, while also completing a post-graduate certificate in Integrative Medicine at the University of Stellenbosch. Liana joined the Groote Schuur Department of Surgery in 2012 where she obtained her FCS (SA) and MMed (Surgery) Cum Laude from the University of Cape Town.

For the past two years, Liana has been working as a consultant surgeon in the Surgical Breast and Endocrine and Trauma Surgery Units at Groote Schuur Hospital, and will remain affiliated to them while building her private practice in the Winelands from Advanced Vergelegen and continuing her non-profit work with Project Flamingo.

She has recently been named one of ten “Inspirational Women to know in South Africa” (www.theculturetrip.com) for her work as founder and director of Project Flamingo and are excited about this new chapter.

For more information visit www.projectflamingo.co.za

