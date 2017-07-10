Disney On Ice returns to GrandWest this winter

Grandwest, the home of Disney On Ice in Cape Town, provides the stage for this year’s edition of the spellbinding ice spectacle for the sixth consecutive year from 19 – 23 July 2017.

The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice features an extraordinary lineup of Disney stories which are brought to life with beautiful costumes, choreography and music.

In The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice, Dory, Nemo and Marlin from Disney, Pixar’s Finding Dory are joined by Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf from Disney’s Frozen together with Disney princesses Rapunzel and Snow White who create their own happily ever after. There’s also Buzz, Woody as well as Simba, Timon and Pumbaa alongside timeless Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and the gang.

Local Skaters Set To Star In Disney On Ice’s Newest Show

Audiences will be delighted to see local husband and wife performers, Konrad and Yolande Giering, skating within the company. This young and highly talented couple have known each other since they were five years old and are excited to return to South Africa to skate in front of local audiences as well as their family and friends for the first time.

Also an accomplished dancer, Yolande began skating at the age of seven years old and went on to achieve her Gold level test, Level 6 Skating Skills and Level 1 Coaching Test. Becoming a skater came about by accident when taking medical advice to correct a problem with her feet, but she enjoyed it so much, she made it her career! Yolande joined Disney On Ice in 2009 and has performed in the USA, Canada and Asia.

Konrad started ice skating at just four years old and held the title of SA National Junior Champion from 2000-2004 and then again in 2007. Training at the Gauteng North Club in Pretoria, he then went on to represent the country at international competitions, including Four Continents and Junior Worlds. Like Yolande, Konrad joined Disney On Ice in 2009 and he has since performed across every continent except Europe. Fans are urged to wrap up warm to enjoy the enchanting experience. Children are allowed to bring small cushions to place on their seats.

Tickets available from Computicket