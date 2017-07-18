Delheim’s Jazz and Cheese Fondues Escape the cold with a warm-hearted feast at famous Stellenbosch estate

Now’s the time to beat the rush and book your seat at the fabulous Delheim Jazz and Cheese Fondues. Held every year for over a decade, the lingering lunchtime event’s cosy delights offer the perfect remedy to cold and rainy winter blues.

The Jazz and Cheese Fondues take place from 25 June to 27 August this year, returning to Delheim’s snug and intimate underground wine cellar. It’s here that the cheese-pot lids come off, melting all resistance with piping hot Swiss-style cheese and melodic jazz tunes performed live by talented local bands.

Beloved for its views as much as its wines, Delheim lies on a shoulder of the beautiful Simonsberg Mountain just outside Stellenbosch. A home for generations since 1699, the estate has become endeared for its family-friendliness. Here, the Sperling family have made award-wining wine since the 1960s.

It’s the Sperling heritage and hospitality from which the idea for a farm-style fondue arose. Cape wine industry legend and patriarch “Spatz” Sperling was born in Tettnang, a German town on the border of cheese-loving Switzerland. To date, many Delheim fans have come to appreciate the event in the context of what has become famous as the Delheim way and captured in its evocative motto: “Worth the journey.”

There’s nothing fast and furious about Delheim’s Jazz and Cheese Fondues. Picture pots of Gruyère and Emmentaler for ladling, dipping and smearing with a selection of delicious bites and exceptional Delheim wines. This is festive food-sharing at its best- an occasion best enjoyed with a group of loved ones.

“Food and wine can rarely be truly great without the ingredient of a gathering. This is what makes meals memorable,” says Delheim’s chef Bruce von Pressentin. “Ultimately, it’s about having a good time and this is what lies at the heart of our Jazz and Cheese Fondues.”

These good times are what Delheim has become famous for. In addition to renowned wines and the Garden Restaurant, Delheim is a destination for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy the many mountain bike and trail-running routes.

