City’s Critical Water Shortages Disaster Plan Is In Effect Water – Rationing Under Way

The City of Cape Town’s water consumption remains far too high with storage levels at 37,4%, with useable water at 27,4%.

Consumption remains too high, at 600 million litres of collective usage per day. This is 100 million litres above the crucial consumption target of 500 million litres per day.

The City of Cape Town activated water rationing as part of the implementation of its Critical Water Shortages Management Disaster Plan. This action intensifies the preceding months of pressure management which continues to be done in an attempt to force water consumption down to required levels.

Water usage must be reduced immediately.

Read more articles