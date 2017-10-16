City of Cape Town’s longest serving firefighter going strong after 45 years

The City of Cape Town’s longest serving firefighter, Pat Muir, comes from a proud tradition of three generations of firefighters with a collective experience of 118 years and still counting. He was recently commended for his service at an awards ceremony.

City of Cape Town firefighter Pat Muir (61) has dedicated 45 years of his life to the City’s firefighting services, making him the longest serving firefighter. He is currently the commander of fleet operations at the Milnerton Fire Station.

Firefighting is deeply ingrained in the Muir family DNA. Pat’s father Robert was in the service for 37 years, retiring as Chief Fire Officer of the then Milnerton Fire Department in 1985. His brother Rodney was a firefighter for 21 years, and his son, Rodrick, has just notched 15 years in the service. The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, Alderman JP Smith, commended Mr Muir at an awards ceremony recently.

Pat joined the then Milnerton Municipality in 1972 as an apprentice petrol and diesel mechanic and after qualifying in 1975, he was transferred to the fire department in 1976.

“I saw this as a challenging, adventurous, outdoor lifestyle and an opportunity to save the world,” he says.

For the past four-and-a-half decades, Pat has distinguished himself in the field, dealing with a wide variety of fires and emergencies across a diverse spread of circumstances – from fires, to emergencies like helping to deliver a baby, to being at the side of a person breathing his last.”

“Our first priority is always to protect lives, and then property. We try our utmost to prevent the spread of the fire and to minimise losses. The fear factor is always there and one often has to make split-second decisions, but a good firefighter knows to remain calm in an emergency and to allow common sense, training and experience to kick in,” says Pat.

He remembers particularly hair-raising incidents and says that he is also haunted by traumatic incidents, especially those involving young children or older persons.

“In our profession happy endings are few as our assistance is usually required in distress situations. However, our reward comes in the satisfaction of being able to help others in their hour of need. While basic firefighting techniques have stayed the same over the years, the technology and equipment have improved exponentially. This includes the use of thermal imaging cameras, compressed air foam systems, and modern nozzles, pumps and extrication and stabilising equipment.”

“I can say with all honesty that I love what I do, and I love the people that I work with. No day is ever the same. If you want to get rich, then do something else, but if you want adventure and have a passion for helping others, then stay for the ride of your life,” he says.

Read more articles