Chris Forrest – A clueless dad’s journey to fatherhood

Calling all parents, all parents-to-be, all people who know parents, all people who want to be parents or just fans of comedy! Chris Forrest brings his side-splitting one-man show, Who’s Your Daddy, to Cape Town for the first time from 24 July to 6 August 2017, at the Kalk Bay Theatre.

He may be one of South Africa’s most sought-after comedians, but Chris Forrest’s greatest achievements is his family and his journey to fatherhood is brought to life in this hilariously honest show.

Chris sheds some light on his experiences of becoming a father. His number one golden rule is: “Don’t argue with a pregnant woman!” – and that’s coming from experience! From pregnancy to birth, sleepless nights, dirty diapers and everything in between, Chris shares valuable tips about what really happens and how to deal with it.

Written by Chris Forrest and directed by Bevan Cullinan, this laugh-a-minute show is a must see! Chris’ unique dry sense of humour, his quick wit and intelligent comedy has made him one of the country’s most popular comedians.

Having started out in the 90’s, Chris has performed on every worthwhile comedy club, showcase and festival – locally and abroad.

For more information visit www.kalkbaytheatre.co.za

