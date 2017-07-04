Celebrate SA Attractions On 7 Wonders Day

On Friday, 7 July 2017 people around the world will celebrate the inaugural 7 Wonders Day dedicated to the 21 iconic wonders, chosen by hundreds of millons of voters during three historic global campaigns: the New7Wonders of Nature, the New7Wonders of the World and the New7Wonders Cities.

As a custodian of Africa’s only New7Wonder, Table Mountain Cableway is calling on South Africans to come together to celebrate Table Mountain and other attractions the country has to offer, by sharing their photographs and stories using the hashtag #7WondersDay.

“Through 7 Wonders Day we are able to celebrate Table Mountain as an officially elected New7Wonder of Nature,” says Cableway MD Wahida Parker. “There is so much beauty in this country, it’s hard to not want to share it with the world. It is also an opportunity to reflect on what we as South Africans, regardless of the province in which we reside, consider to be our places of wonder.”

Parker encourages those in Cape Town to take a trip up the mountain on 7 Wonders Day to enjoy the view across our beautiful city. “Alternatively grab a friend or family member and celebrate the mountain from a different perspective at one of the New7Wonder frame sites located at Signal Hill, the V&A Waterfront, the Silo District (V&A Waterfront), Eden on the Bay (Blouberg), Cape Town Station, Harrington Square or Lookout Hill (Khayelitsha),” she said.

Co-ordinated by the New7Wonders Foundation, 7 Wonders Day has the slogan “A day to wonder!” which will recur every year on 7 July (07.07).

“7 Wonders Day explores how everyone, as a group or as individuals, can play a part in celebrating our heritage and reflecting on what people can do to ensure that this remains a wonderful world,” says Bernard Weber, founder of the New7Wonder Foundation.

For more information visit Tablemountain.net Alternatively call (021) 424 8181

