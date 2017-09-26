Cape Town Tourism seeks to attract young people to tourism industry

The future of tourism is always to be under examination, despite the sector showing continued, modest growth, influences that can affect the sector include socio-political changes, environmental developments and the economy. As part of Sustainable Tourism Month, Cape Town Tourism is driving an initiative that seeks to attract young people to this dynamic industry.

A multi-faceted campaign has seen the organisation reach out to schools in Cape Town neighbourhoods including Khayelitsha and Mitchell’s Plain to expose them to tourism. Cape Town Tourism partnered with the Big 7 attractions as well as City Sightseeing and Two Oceans Aquarium to showcase the wonders of tourism to 60 learners from local schools and highlight career possibilities. The Grade 8 and 9 kids enjoyed a fantastic day of exploration and adventure in a world-class tourism destination.

The kids were chosen via a competition that got them to share their inspiration and creativity, explaining why they #lovecapetown, rewarding the winners with an immersive experience of Cape Town’s attractions.

Enver Duminy, CEO, Cape Town Tourism, elaborates:

“The tourism sector is more than just attractions and experiences, it’s invested in people, the individuals whose stories are interwoven throughout the industry. To ensure that we see sustainability in tourism, not only do we need to invest in preserving the physical environment, we must bring fresh voices and ideas into the sector – why not start by showcasing what tourism is all about to youngsters that may not otherwise ever have considered tourism as a career?”

Executive Mayor, City of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille concurs:

“For the City of Cape Town, tourism is a particularly important sector because of the opportunities and jobs it continues to create. With our city as the centre for innovation and ideas, the tourism sector is also constantly evolving and it is important that young people are part of this growth and the ideas that will take Cape Town to the next level. If we keep pushing the boundaries and harnessing programmes such as these, our young people will be the tourism industry leaders of the future.”

