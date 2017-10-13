Cape Town International Airport has been recognised as Africa’s best

Cape Town International Airport won the award for Africa’s leading airport at the 2017 World Travel Awards Africa gala ceremony in Rwanda on 10 October 2017.

Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, congratulated CTIA on the award, which is voted for by the tourism industry and consumers.

“I would like to commend Deon Cloete and his team at Cape Town International Airport for flying South Africa’s flag high at these awards, once again being named as the continent’s best airport. Through our Cape Town Air Access partnership, we have added ten new direct routes and secured 11 expansions since the launch of our Project Khulisa growth strategy. We’ve seen an increase of 27% in international air arrivals in the past year. Improving air access has played a major role in driving this increase.”

In a statement, Deon Cloete, CTIA general manager, said: “Cape Town International Airport is delighted to have received this accolade as it recognises the commitment to excellence which has been shown by the whole of Airports Company South Africa and this particular airport in the last twelve months.

‘All indications are that we can expect a bumper peak season in Cape Town. The team is geared to do their bit to welcome all of our visitors.”

Cloete said October marked the start of the peak season when seasonal carriers launched their summer schedules. CTIA has already welcomed Edelweiss which connects Cape Town to Zurich, Condor which connects the city to Frankfurt and soon Lufthansa will start operating its Munich to Cape Town frequency.

