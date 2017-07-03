Bring circus magic into the holidays

17 to 21 July, A FUNdraiser full of fun circus activities!

Join Zip Zap for a unique experience where your children get a taste of circus magic through a week jam-packed with fun circus activities. The children will even get to participate in a live show! Booking a place for your child will also offer a fun circus holiday week to a kid from one of their social outreach program.

Zip zap circus camp is designed to introduce children to circus techniques through games and play in a safe space where students can experience new adventures, different circus techniques and receive encouragement in a non-competitive, nurturing environment. During the camp children will create wonderful memories, make new friends and experience a wide variety of circus skills. Children at any level of physical development and skill are welcome as circus helps build a foundation for strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, focus, posture, teamwork and determination.

“Zip Zap use fun games and circus techniques to create body awareness, improve motor skills and create a week filled with circus magic, we make sure they get to participate in as much as they’re comfortable with and most of all to make sure that they are having fun!”

Interactive – Children get to participate in real circus activities – trapeze, tightrope, juggling, trampoline, acrobatics and more! Entertaining – Zip Zap will present a small live performance by their very own circus professionals to entertain and inspire the children. Performance – The children get to perform and work together to present a grand finale circus presentation at the end of the camp with costume and make – like a real circus star!

“Established with doctors without borders at the ubuntu clinic in site b, khayelitsha in 2012, the project aims to give the opportunity to HIV positive kids to have fun through games and circus activities while waiting for treatment. The children learn new skills, which can even allow them to join other zip zap’s programs. Booking a ticket for this winter tot camp will allow an enthusiastic kid from ubuntu to join it as well or help finance one of our 9 social outreach programs.”

