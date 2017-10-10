A Tribute to the Volunteers of the NSRI

The advertising industry has created a stirring tribute to the volunteers of the NSRI to mark the 50th anniversary of the organisation.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy Cape Town and directed by Greg Gray of Romance Films, a powerful new TVC demonstrates the family sacrifices NSRI volunteers make every time they respond, without hesitation, to emergency calls.

It shows a bride delivering a wedding speech about her absent father as he heads out into a stormy Cape ocean on a rescue mission.

The narrative is backed by the emotive soundtrack of Birdy’s ‘People Help the People’.

The NSRI has been an Ogilvy Cape Town pro bono client for many years and agency MD Luca Gallarelli is “proud of the film we’ve made, but even prouder of the generosity of spirit shown by so many people across the industry who devoted their time and skill to the project for nothing.”

He singles out Greg Gray of Romance Films, Ricky Boyd of Deliverance Post Productions, and Marc Algranti of Pulse Music, as “putting in above and beyond on this project,” but says others donated props, lighting, vehicles, boats, casting services, specialized equipment and catering, among a multitude of things, as well as doing many hours of hard work. Gallarelli says the hope is that the TVC will inspire more public donations, which are the financial lifeblood of the NSRI, but the primary purpose was to pay a proper tribute to the unsung heroes from the past 50 years. “These are amazing, selfless and brave people who give up parts of their lives to save the lives of others and it’s really uplifting to see the way that key figures in our industry responded as they did to deliver this remarkable salute.”

Watch the Video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/wLx8s4bCEoA

Sea Rescue is the charity that saves lives on South African waters

NSRI is manned by 1 000 volunteers at 31 bases around the coast and on 5 inland dams. Donations, bequests and sponsorships cover the annual running cost of R84m. The volunteers save NSRI a salary bill in excess of R350m per annum.

To Donate visit www.nsri.org.za/ways-to-support-us/give-a-donation/