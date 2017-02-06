WumDrop – World First No-Address Delivery Solution: Deliver 2 Me

Here’s something that sucks: being stuck in one place while you wait for your order to be delivered any time between 09h00 and 17h00. You can’t leave, and you can’t call or track your delivery guy to find out where he is. Why is that? Because when it comes down to it, every other delivery service is delivering to addresses on a map, not to people. That’s why WumDrop created Deliver 2 Me, the world’s first delivery solution that delivers to the real time location of your mobile phone, giving you the power to choose the hour that you’d like your order delivered, at the exact location that you happen to be at, regardless of whether or not that location has a street address.

You left the office and went to the beach? Deliver 2 Me. You had the sudden urge to hike up Table Mountain? Deliver 2 Me. You really have to get to the airport, but you also really need your parcel? Deliver 2 Me.

Available to retailers via integration with WumDrop’s API, Deliver 2 Me represents a significant leap forward in business-to-customer delivery, particularly across Africa, where address data can be highly unreliable. “What makes this technology remarkable is its scalability. Deliver 2 Me isn’t locked into a native mobile app like most geolocation services – it leverages the increasingly powerful suite of features found in mobile browsers to deliver an accurate delivery location to the driver, and a clean, easy to use interface to the end user.” – Wilson Canda, WumDrop CTO.

How it works – Place your order, and choose the Deliver 2 Me option. When your parcel is ready for delivery, you’ll receive an SMS with a link to the Deliver 2 Me mobile web app. You can either choose “deliver now” or “deliver later”. Choosing Deliver now will allow you to drop a pin or type in a specific location. Choosing Deliver later will allow you to choose another time or day when you’d prefer us to SMS you to kick off the Deliver now step above.

Feel free to change your location while we’re delivering to you, life happens. If you do, we will automatically prompt you to drop a pin at your new location. We’ll change course, find you, get your autograph, and make you smile. Never worry about missing another delivery, ever again.

Traction – Deliver 2 Me is available exclusively through the TFG eMall (www.tfg.co.za) for the launch of the product. “We’re honoured to be partnering with TFG for the launch of Deliver 2 Me. It’s incredibly encouraging to see one of South Africa’s most established businesses willing to put their trust in the technology of a young local startup.” – Simon Hartley, WumDrop founder.

WumDrop is a last mile delivery service for businesses and people, available via WumDrop.com and API integration in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban. WumDrop was the 2015 MTN Business App Of The Year winner.

