Wow, Stargazing is Fun at Taalmonument in Paarl

Stargazing enthusiasts should not miss the next Stargazing Picnic at the Afrikaanse Taalmonument on Paarl Mountain on 17 December 2016. At these picnics visitors can discover the night skies with the help of the Orion Observation Group (OOG), an informal stargazing club from the Boland.

The theme for the evening is: Wow, Stargazing is Fun! The picnic starts at 18:00. A guided tour of the Monument starts at 18:30. From 20:00 to 22:30 visitors can watch the skies through telescopes under the guidance of OOG members.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets or they can order one from Volksmond Coffee Shop. Volksmond will be open for coffee and light refreshments. No dogs and fires are allowed. Safe parking is available and access is controlled. Visitors are advised to bring along binoculars and warm clothes. No smoking is allowed on the lawns.

In 2017, Stargazing Picnics will take place on 21 January (Pollie we are going Stargazing), 18 February (Orion’s three friends) and 25 March (Jupiter from early until late). The picnic series is presented in aid of the Afrikaanse Taalmuseum en -monument’s reading project for children, Let’s Read! Visitors are encouraged to bring along a new or secondhand children’s book in support of the project.

Tickets are available from Computicket